Virtual Book Discussion: "The Commemoration: What Do You Do When Your Kingdom Is Under Attack?"

On Friday, January 29, 2021, the Cleveland Law Library successfully hosted our first 100% virtual book discussion and author talk with Magistrate Judy Jackson-Winston. "The Commemoration: What Do You Do When Your Kingdom Is Under Attack?" is her second book, a sequel to her first book, "The Anniversary". The story picks up where "The Anniversary" left off, as Grandville adjusts to his life outside of prison, resumes his relationship with his wife, and faces the fight against tragedy and loss. The book also sheds light on the impact of difficult circumstances, such as human trafficking and sickle cell.

Inspiration for her books has been drawn from experience gained through a career in social work, as well as events that have impacted her personally. You can hear more about author J.J. Winston's inspiration and experience writing and publishing "The Commemoration" here.