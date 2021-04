Happy National Library Week to libraries of all types, including all law libraries! Please celebrate NLW with the Cleveland Law Library this week by joining our virtual book discussion this Friday with local athor, attorney and cyclist, Ken Knabe, who will discuss his book entitled Cycling Rights: Bicycles, E-Bikes &

Micro-Mobility Devices. The event is free, totally online, and all are welcome to attend. Please register for this Zoom event at this link.