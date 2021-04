On Friday, April 9, the Cleveland Law Library and the Cleveland Public Library joined forces to host an online book discussion with Attorney and Author Kenneth J. Knabe. The group discussed his recently published book, Cycling Rights: Bicycles, E-Bikes & Micro-Mobility Devices, which examines the changes in Ohio bike law and what these changes mean for cyclists.

If you were unable to participate in the discussion, you can visit our YouTube channel for a video replay!