March 02, 2022

Effective Today, 3/2/2022, Masks are Optional at the Cleveland Law Library

As of today, 3/2/22, the Cleveland Law Library is adopting the same mask rules laid out in the latest Administrative Order signed by Administrative Judges from the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court, the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, the Cuyahoga County Probate Court, and the Ohio  Eighth District Court of Appeals. As these Courts are, we are following the science regulating the wearing of masks. The bottom line of what this means is that masks are currently optional, but certainly permissible, and unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask at all times in the County's 3 courthouses, including the Lakeside Courthouse. Anyone who needs a mask upon entry will still be provided one upon request. If COVID numbers change in the future, our mask guidance will change with it.

