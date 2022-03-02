Recording of Book Discussion with Snowball's Chance Author Available to Watch

If you missed the Cleveland Law Library and the Cleveland Public Library's great Book Discussion with Snowball's Chance author David Lynch, the recording is available on our YouTube page. Snowball's Chance is the debut novel for David Lynch, and it chronicles his struggles he endured and the triumph he achieved in overcoming the local political machine to become the Mayor of Euclid, Ohio. Dave is an engaging and multi-faceted person. A retired lawyer, he has also dabbled in TV, music, radio, and writing before with Lynch Pen column. The recording is worth watching, and the book is worth reading. Digital copies are available right now for Amazon Kindle, but other media and print copies will be available soon. The author will also be dropping off signed copies at the Cleveland Law Library by next week.