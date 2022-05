Happy Law Day 2022 a little early! According to the American Bar Association, "The 2022 Law Day theme is “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” Commemorated annually on May 1, Law Day is an opportunity to host or participate in discussions about law and its role in society." In honor of this annual celebration, the Cleveland Law Library created a new Virtual Display with information about Law Day. Click here to view all of the Law Library's virtual displays.