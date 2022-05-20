Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

May 20, 2022

Cleveland Law Library Recognizes Sherlock Holmes Day This Sunday, May 22, 2022

Our Law Librarians are a lot like detectives. We search and navigate through all types of legal resources to find the answers to legal research questions. Although Sherlock Holmes is a legendary fictional character that was created by Scottish writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, there are definite analogies between what law librarians do and what Sherlock Holmes accomplished in solving crimes. We help our patrons find the answers to legal research puzzles, and Sherlock Holmes helped local law enforcement officials find criminal perpetrators. As a result, the Law Library is happy to recognize Sherlock Holmes Day this coming Sunday, May 22, 2022. Although there are many great books and movies, including the movies with Robert Downey, Jr., make sure to try the fourteen film series which originally aired from 1939 through 1946 starring Basil Rathbone as Holmes and Nigel Bruce as his trusty sidekick Dr. John Watson. Image1

May 20, 2022 in Books, Legal Profession, Legal Research, Libraries |