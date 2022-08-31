Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

August 31, 2022

Starting 1/1/23, Ohio Attorneys Can Take All CLE Online

If you have not already heard, the Ohio Supreme Court just announced that starting 1/1/23, Ohio attorneys will be able to complete all of their biennial CLE requirements online. It is no secret that attorneys have been enjoying the flexibility they have had during the pandemic to take all of their CLE courses online. Now, the Supreme Court has permanently removed the self-study cap so that lawyers will be able to continue taking all of their classes from their homes and offices. Many lawyers have told our Law Library that they appreciate the cost savings and convenience from not having to travel or pay for parking to attend CLE programs. For more information, you can read the Supreme Court's press release or review the Court's CLE FAQ's.

