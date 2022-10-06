Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

October 06, 2022

TECH THURSDAY: HAVE YOU BEEN 'SMASHED'??

Spammers are a resourceful bunch. They're always coming up with new ways to take your money. One of the newer scams is called 'Smishing', combining SMS and phishing. If you have received a text from what you think is your bank, the USPS or another company you do business with asking you for information, it was probably Smishing. Fortunately, there are ways to protect yourself. The 'Mashable Team's' article "Smash texting scams: How to avoid smishing attacks" gives you some pointers on how to spot and avoid such attacks. You can read their article by Clicking Here.

