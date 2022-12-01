Celebrating CLEVNET!

On this day, 40 years ago, CLEVNET was created. What started as a small consortium between the Cleveland Public Library and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library, has expanded across Ohio. Today, CLEVNET has 47 member libraries that operate in 12 counties and proudly serve nearly one million people across Northeast Ohio. The CLEVNET system benefits libraries and patrons, alike. Through this partnership, CLEVNET libraries can share cataloging services, administration, computer equipment, professional support, and consolidate their circulation. As a patron of a CLEVNET library, you can access the vast collections of every participating library, that is over 12 million items at your fingertips. CLEVNET has been vital to the library ecosystem of Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Law Library has been a proud member of CLEVNET since 1985. We are here to congratulate CLEVNET on this momentous milestone! Here’s to another 40 years!